Pierre Gasly: “I’m fully focused and dedicated to get the best result I can”

Pierre Gasly heads into his home Grand Prix this weekend with extra motivation as he seeks his maiden Formula 1 podium at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Red Bull Racing driver has endured a difficult beginning to 2019 with his new team following his switch from Scuderia Toro Rosso, with the Frenchman having had a best finish of fifth as he has struggled to get to grips with the RB15 as confidently and quickly as team-mate Max Verstappen.

Despite this, Gasly remains positive and he is excited to race in front of his home fans with a competitive car, with Paul Ricard a track where the twenty-three-year-old has enjoyed positive results at in junior formulae.

His first French Grand Prix last season with Toro Rosso ended on the opening lap after a first lap collision with countryman Esteban Ocon, but Gasly is fully focused and ready to impress this weekend.

“It’s a really special weekend coming for me, my home race, so I’m really excited to be on track there with all the fans and extra support,” said Gasly, who sits sixth in the Drivers’ Championship after the opening seven races of 2019. “I’m fully focused and dedicated to get the best result I can and it would be a special moment to do well in front of my home fans.

“Quite a lot of people are coming to support me which makes the weekend extra special. It brings good vibes and creates a special atmosphere. Paul Ricard is also a track I quite like because I had really strong results there in the past, I raced there for the first time in 2011 in F4 and won.

“To go back there this year with a Red Bull, in a competitive car, makes me excited and I’m ready to give it my all!”