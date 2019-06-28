Harper fastest in Porsche Carrera Cup GB Oulton Park testing

Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship leader Dan Harper threw down the gauntlet during the two pre-race weekend test sessions at Oulton Park, leading both sessions.

The JTR driver set a fastest time of 1:22.817 in the morning before improving to be the only driver to dip below the one minute twenty-two second times with a lap of 1:21.848 and ending the day with 39 laps under his belt.

Title rival Lewis Plato finished the day second fastest, 0.350 seconds adrift from the top, but in front of 2014 Josh Webster who is closing in on the championship battle after rejoining the series at the second round.

Carrera Cup GB race winner Tom Wrigley makes a welcome return to the series this weekend in the Rob Boston Racing Porsche, the 26-year-old showed no signs of any lost pace as he finished the day in fourth place, despite having his fastest time deleted due to exceeding track limits.

George Gamble returned to track with a new chassis after being forced to sit out the second race at Croft due to damage to the chassis sustained in a coming together with Pro-Am frontrunner Jack McCarthy. Gamble had a positive day to finish fifth in the combined times.

Will Bratt showed promising pace to recorded the sixth fastest time on his return, and with ten Pro entries this weekend it looks set to be another ultra competitive event, highlighted by Dan Vaughan and Tom Roche making it in to the top eight, all within one second of Harper’s fastest time.

Jamie Orton finished ninth fastest in his first outing since being reclassified as a Pro driver ahead of the first of the Pro-Am’s Esmee Hawkey, who rounded out the top ten in the GT Marques Porsche.

Adam Hatfield makes his debut this weekend in the Pro-Am class and looks set to be in the mix from the word go. The 21-year-old returns to the TOCA paddock after taking part in the Clio Cup in 2014 and 2015, since then he has raced in British GT and the 24H TCE Series.

2018 Pro-Am champion turned Pro racer Seb Perez set the twelfth fastest time ahead of Pro-Am front-runner Jack McCarthy and Pro-Am championship leader Karl Leonard.

In the Am class Peter Kyle-Henney was fastest of the trio of drivers ahead of Justin Sherwood and rookie John Ferguson.

Qualifying takes place on Saturday 29 June between 11:00 and 11:30 as drivers do battle for the two extra championship points up for grab for pole position.