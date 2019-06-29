Räikkönen And Alfa Romeo “Got What We Wanted” As He Starts Sixth For Austrian Grand Prix

Kimi Räikkönen believes Alfa Romeo Racing achieved their aims at the Red Bull Ring as he qualified seventh for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Thanks to a penalty to Kevin Magnuseen, the Finn will start on the third row of the grid in sixth place.

The Alfa Romeo driver was caught up in an incident with Lewis Hamilton during the first segment of qualifying but was able to survive and reach the top ten shootout.

“We can be pretty happy about today’s result.

“The speed has been there all weekend and we got what we wanted in qualifying.”

Räikkönen lines up alongside the McLaren F1 Team of Lando Norris on the third row of the grid but felt he could have beaten the British driver.

“Everyone is very close here and if you get things right you can be high up: I feel we could have perhaps been ahead of Norris as the gaps were so small but in the end we’ll take this.”

This is Räikkönen’s best qualifying performance of the season but he is experienced enough to know that the points get handed out on Sunday.

“Tomorrow is when it matters and we will try to do the best job we can.

“We still have things to improve but we are starting from a good position.

“We need to be careful and do a good job on the first lap and we’ll see where we end up.”