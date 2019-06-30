Red Bull’s Pierre Gasly on his Q3 lap – “I didn’t do the job properly”

Red Bull Racing‘s Pierre Gasly has expressed his disappointment at his qualifying performance at the Red Bull Ring, ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, despite making it in to the final part of qualifying, stating “he didn’t do the job properly”.

The Frenchman will start tomorrow’s race in eight position, as a result of the penalty incurred by Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen.

“It’s a shame and I’m disappointed with myself not to put my lap together when it really mattered. I didn’t do the job properly in Q3 and this is something I need to focus on,” said Gasly.

Despite not being happy with his qualifying performance, Gasly recognises positives can be taken from the weekend, which started with a good result in the practice sessions.

“We had good pace and overall I think we made a step. We had a really good free practice and we managed to build everything up from there. he added.

“There are a lot of positives to take from Qualifying 1 and Qualifying 2 where we were strong. Everything was looking good for Qualifying 3, my first lap wasn’t ideal but on my second and final run, I made a mistake into Turn One and by Turn Three I had lost three or four tenths, otherwise I think we could have been P5.”

Putting qualifying behind him, Gasly is now turning his focus to the race, which he considers to be the most important part of the weekend.

“Now I need to move on and focus on tomorrow. We can recover, nothing is done, and we’ll try everything to come back in the race. I think we have a strong car and now we need to look at what we can do with the strategy.” he said.