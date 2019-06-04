Robert Kubica relishing returning to Montréal

Eleven years after he won the Canadian Grand Prix, Robert Kubica is relishing the chance to return to Montréal.

Kubica won at the Circuit Gilles-Villenueve with his BMW Sauber team in 2008 and he’s looking forward to returning with Williams Racing.

However, with the disappointing start to the season for Kubica, it is doubtful there will be a similar performance this weekend.

Despite this Kubica says he has a good feeling about the weekend in Montréal, “Montreal is a great city and one of my favourite Grands Prix. Although it was a long time ago, I have good feelings there and I am excited to return.”

Kubica will be giving up his seat during Free Practice 1 for Williams reserve driver Nicholas Latifi but he’ll be ready to race on Sunday.

Canada is an unpredictable track and in years gone by the weather has played a part in determining the outcome.

But with Kubica rooted to the bottom of the grid in almost every race this season, and with Williams failing to score a point, it’s unlikely they’ll find form in Montréal.

However, it hasn’t stopped Kubica dreaming and he’s determined to put his mark back on Canada.

“It is a unique track, very demanding and can be quite tricky. I am looking forward to racing once again in Canada, let’s see what we can achieve this weekend.” he added.