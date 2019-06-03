Russell Excited For First Trip To “Amazing” Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

George Russell is looking forward to his first Canadian Grand Prix this weekend at a new circuit for him in the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

It’s the Williams Racing drivers first visit to Canada as a Formula One driver and the Brit is excited to visit a new place having heard lots about the circuit.

“I am really looking forward to the Canadian Grand Prix as I hear that it is an amazing place.”

Montréal is the third new place Russell will have visited this season so far and he admits he enjoys driving the new circuits he visits.

He has finished sixteenth in both the races this season at tracks he never raced at prior to 2019 in Australia and China.

“I enjoy driving new circuits and it looks like a very fun and unique place to drive.”

Fifteenth place at the Monaco Grand Prix was Russell’s joint best result this season along with the Bahrain Grand Prix and he hopes he and the team can use the positives from two weeks ago to help close the gap on the rest of the field.

“Off the back of a few positives in Monaco we are hoping to continue our momentum getting closer to the rest of the field.”