Russell expecting ‘tough time’ in Austria despite junior formula successes

Williams Racing‘s George Russell has admitted he expects a “tough time” at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, in spite of his victories achieved in Formula 2 and GP3 at the very same venue.

Following Russell’s promotion to Formula 1 with the illustrious Williams team, the reigning Formula 2 champion has struggled in the uncompetitive FW42 and remains as one of only three drivers – including teammate Robert Kubica – without a point.

Despite the struggles, the Brit admitted he was “looking forward to the Austrian Grand Prix” due to the successes he achieved in the junior formula.

Russell believes he comes to Spielberg with “greater confidence” than he otherwise would have. However, he doesn’t expect miracles; as the rookie once again expects “a tough time” for the Grove-based outfit

“I am looking forward to the Austrian Grand Prix. It is a track I put it on pole and won, both in GP3 and FIA Formula 2.” said Russell. “I have good memories which will give me greater confidence ahead of the weekend.

“I expect it to be a tough time again for us, but I am going to go out there and focus on getting the most out of the package.”

Russell’s comments referring to expected struggles for Williams are sure to ring home stronger this weekend. As five years ago at this Grand Prix, Williams locked out the front row for the Austrian Grand Prix, a far cry from their expected result this time around.