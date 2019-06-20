Russell, Kubica Expecting Challenging Weekend for Williams at Paul Ricard

George Russell is looking forward to a return to racing in Europe as he attacks his first French Grand Prix weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Williams Racing driver is one of only three drivers yet to score a point in 2019 along with team-mate Robert Kubica and Alfa Romeo Racing’s Antonio Giovinazzi, but the Briton is confident the team can maximise their potential this weekend.

“I am really looking forward to driving at Paul Ricard and returning to the European leg of the season,” said Russell. “It has been great fun racing overseas, but it will be nice to get back to some tracks that we know well and can maximise.

“Last year in FIA Formula 2, France was a great event for me, as I won the feature race.”

Team-mate Kubica also races at the Circuit Paul Ricard for the first time in a Formula 1 car this weekend, and he is eager to get going on what he expects to be another challenging circuit for Williams thanks to its combination of high and low-speed corners and long straights.

“It is time for the French Grand Prix,” said Kubica. “Paul Ricard returned after a long break in the Formula 1 calendar, and this will be the second year where modern F1 cars have raced there.

“I know the track pretty well from previous series and tests, such as Formula 3 and World Series by Renault. I am looking forward to racing there once again as it is a unique track with no gravel traps or run-off areas, so it is very safe. The combination of high-speed long corners, long straights and low speed corners make it a challenging circuit.

“I am looking forward to what should be a hot weekend, that will be demanding on the tyres with the high-speed long corners putting a lot of stress and energy into the tyres. We will need to investigate these factors to prepare for the race.”