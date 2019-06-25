Sainz And McLaren Heading To Austria With “Momentum” Following Strong France Showing

Carlos Sainz Jr. believes McLaren F1 Team head to the Austrian Grand Prix with “good momentum” after a strong showing at the French Grand Prix.

The Spaniard qualified sixth at Paul Ricard before bringing his McLaren home in the same position to receive eight valuable points and strengthen his grip on seventh place in the drivers championship standings.

“We got to Austria with good momentum following a strong performance in France.

“We were the fourth fastest car out there the whole weekend and my ambition is to keep getting closer to the cars ahead while keeping the other midfield teams behind.”

After a very strong race in France, Sainz feels the team is going in the right direction and hopes the team can continue pushing on, starting at the Red Bull Ring.

“It’s not easy, but we’re working in the right direction and we still need to keep pushing at every race.”

France and Austria is the first back to back races of the 2019 season and Sainz admits focus switched immediately following the race debrief and he “can’t wait” to get back on the track again.

“On Sunday afternoon, after the race debrief, our focus immediately switched to maximising our package for what can be a challenging circuit in Austria.

“This is the first back-to-back of the season and I can’t wait to race again.”