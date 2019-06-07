Sergio Pérez – High degradation is going to play a big factor on Sunday

Sergio Pérez completed a total of 70 laps over the two practice session on the opening day of the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix, finishing inside the top ten on both timesheets.

The opening session saw the Mexican set a fastest time of 1:14.72, good enough for ninth place, before he went on to improve in the afternoon with a time of 1:13.003, ending Free Practice 2 in seventh place.

While the results are promising for the Silverstone-based team, Pérez remains grounded in the knowledge that lap times on the opening day count for very little.

“We did a lot of work today and looked quite competitive, but it’s tomorrow and Sunday that matter.” said Pérez.

“The track was really dirty all day long and so there was big track evolution with every lap – right up until the end of the session.

Racing Point F1 Team have brought a number of upgrades to Canada as they look to close in on Red Bull Racing and Haas F1 Team.

“We ran several different packages on the car, collecting the information we needed and analysing which parts are working the best.

“The main job tonight is to choose the best solution so that we can be even more competitive tomorrow.

“It’s always a really tight grid here and all the midfield teams look very closely matched once again.

“The performance of the tyres and the high degradation is also going to play a big factor on Sunday and should make it more interesting.”