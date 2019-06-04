Sergio Pérez hoping to find form in Montréal

Racing Point F1 Team driver Sergio Pérez says Canada is a great chance to show how the team are moving in the right direction.

The team haven’t had the greatest of starts to the season and have struggled to find the form they had last year.

Pérez finished twelfth last time out around the streets of Monte-Carlo, but he’s hoping the work behind the scenes will reap the rewards once he gets back behind the wheel.

“We’ve had a tough couple of races in Spain and Monaco, but I feel more positive about our chances in Canada,” said Pérez.

“I can see how much effort is going on behind the scenes to bring performance to the car and I believe we are moving in a good direction.”

It’s a track that most drivers seem to relish racing, thanks to the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit throwing up unpredictable twists and turns.

Pérez is particularly excited about testing himself in Montréal and is confident the Canadian circuit will suit the RP19.

“Montréal is a very unique track all about straights and high-speed chicanes, which I think will suit our car.” added Pérez.

“As a circuit, it looks simpler than it is. Getting together a clean lap is difficult and it’s easy to make small mistakes that really hurt your lap time.

“Everybody talks about the final chicane and the ‘Wall of Champions’ and I have to agree it’s the most exciting part of the lap. You arrive at top speed, jump on the brakes and have to be so precise. Even if you’ve had a perfect lap, you can lose it all in the final corner.”

Despite Pérez having not reached the podium since Baku in 2018, he’s got good memories of Montréal having finished third there with Sauber in 2012.

His day in 2012 was memorable as his impeccable performance saw him weave his way through the grid from fifteenth to land a podium finish.

Memories from that performance are still fresh in Pérez‘s thoughts, and with the added bonus of having some of his Mexican fans at the circuit, Pérez is getting ready for a thrilling weekend.

“The Montréal circuit has always been good to me. I had a podium there in 2012 and I really love the event.

“It’s not just Canadian fans because I always meet lots of Mexicans who have come to watch the race. I always smile when I see a Mexican flag in the stands.”