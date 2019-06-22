Sergio Pérez: “We are making improvements, but we need to make a good step tonight.”

The Racing Point BWT Mercedes team has struggled in recent races. The Silverstone-based team has been overtaken by the Renault F1 team in the Constructors’ Championship and now languishes in sixth place.

Sergio Pérez has not scored any points in the last three races. After qualifying in fifth position and finishing at a season-high sixth position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Pérez has struggled to make it to the final part of qualifying in the last three races.

This is indicative of the lack of performance of the Racing Point challenger though the team brought significant updates to the car in Spain. The Friday practice sessions at the Paul Ricard circuit did not see the team making any major step forward.

Pérez finished in eleventh position in the first practice session on Friday. The Mexican slipped further down the order in the second practice session as he finished in sixteenth position.

The Racing Point team has to evaluate and maximize the potential of the current package as they do not have an update package for this race.

“The new tarmac was very dirty this morning and there was big track evolution during the day. That’s why we saw so many cars struggling this morning and a few spins,” said Pérez.

“We worked on understanding the current package because we don’t have big upgrades for this race. So we just tried to find a balance that I’m happy with and evaluated some of the things we’ve added to the car over the last few events.

“I can feel the potential in the car and we are making improvements, but we need to make a good step tonight.”