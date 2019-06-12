Sergio Pérez: “We knew that getting into the points was going to be tricky”

Sergio Pérez reflected on a poor day in the office for him during Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, but he was pleased to see team-mate Lance Stroll secure two points for the Racing Point F1 Team.

Pérez’s weekend saw him eliminated in the first segment of Qualifying on Saturday before the Mexican could only muster twelfth place in the race, whereas Stroll managed ninth despite also finding himself on the wrong side of the Q1 cut off mark.

Both Pérez and Stroll tried different strategies on Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in a bid to gain positions from where they started, but it was the Canadian as opposed to the Mexican who was able to make his strategy work to bag the points for the team.

“Not such a good day for me – but a good day for the team, scoring two points with Lance,” said Pérez. “We knew that getting into the points was going to be tricky, so we went with different strategies to try to maximise the opportunities.

“As it turned out, Lance was on the better strategy – but you only know which was the best strategy after the race.”

Pérez felt that the whole weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was not a great one for him as he was unable to deliver the kind of pace to be a genuine points contender, with the time spent in traffic costing him dearly as he was forced to look after his brakes due to rising temperatures.

“The whole weekend wasn’t great for me,” admitted the Mexican. “The pace today was quite poor – but I was always stuck in traffic, so the temperatures were on the limit and we couldn’t do much about that.

“In the first stint, I suffered with the high track temperature, but, more than that, I could only put pressure on [Daniil] Kvyat ahead for two laps before I had to look after the brakes, which made things even harder.

“As a team we minimised the damage of the weekend – and that’s important at the tough races.”