Toro Rosso Heading to Montréal Weekend in a ‘Positive Frame of Mind’ – Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat believes Scuderia Toro Rosso can take confidence into this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix on the back of two positive weekends in Spain and Monaco, two completely different tracks where the STR14 was competitive.

Kvyat and team-mate Alexander Albon both finished inside the points in seventh and eighth at the Circuit de Monaco two weeks ago but now head to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for round seven of the 2019 Formula 1 season.

And the performances shown gives Kvyat confidence that the team can once again fight for points this weekend, with the young Russian praising his mechanics and engineers for the impressive development of the STR14 since the start of the year that has made it possible for him to fight towards the front of the tight midfield battle and attack for points.

“I think we can look forward to the Canadian weekend in a positive frame of mind because of the way things have been going in recent weeks,” said Kvyat. “In Monaco, we scored good points after qualifying and the race both went well for us.

“All in all, there were many positive things from the last race. The car was also quite competitive in Barcelona, as well as in Monaco, which are two very different tracks so it’s a good thing for the future that we know we can perform on a variety of circuits.

“I think the team has done an excellent job of developing the car since the start of the year, in terms of understanding what the car needs to go quicker and in finding the correct setup approach,” added the Russian.

“From my side, I have learned how to get more out of the package, and all these elements combined means the car is performing better now.”