Formula 1

Toro Rosso Heading to Montréal Weekend in a ‘Positive Frame of Mind’ – Kvyat

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Toro Rosso Heading to Montréal Weekend in a ‘Positive Frame of Mind’ – Kvyat
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Daniil Kvyat believes Scuderia Toro Rosso can take confidence into this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix on the back of two positive weekends in Spain and Monaco, two completely different tracks where the STR14 was competitive.

Kvyat and team-mate Alexander Albon both finished inside the points in seventh and eighth at the Circuit de Monaco two weeks ago but now head to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for round seven of the 2019 Formula 1 season.

And the performances shown gives Kvyat confidence that the team can once again fight for points this weekend, with the young Russian praising his mechanics and engineers for the impressive development of the STR14 since the start of the year that has made it possible for him to fight towards the front of the tight midfield battle and attack for points.

“I think we can look forward to the Canadian weekend in a positive frame of mind because of the way things have been going in recent weeks,” said Kvyat.  “In Monaco, we scored good points after qualifying and the race both went well for us.

“All in all, there were many positive things from the last race. The car was also quite competitive in Barcelona, as well as in Monaco, which are two very different tracks so it’s a good thing for the future that we know we can perform on a variety of circuits.

“I think the team has done an excellent job of developing the car since the start of the year, in terms of understanding what the car needs to go quicker and in finding the correct setup approach,” added the Russian.  

“From my side, I have learned how to get more out of the package, and all these elements combined means the car is performing better now.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Latifi Preparing for First Free Practice Outing of...

Robert Kubica relishing returning to Montréal

McLaren rookie Lando Norris looking foward to Canada...

Daniil Kvyat: “It’s a very classic event and...

Russell Excited For First Trip To “Amazing” Circuit...

Montréal track characteristics could favour Ferrari – Toto...

Alexander Albon: “I will need to do my...

McLaren’s 2019 F1 car “has margin to improve”...

Pirelli: Balancing tyre temperatures the challenge of Montréal

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More