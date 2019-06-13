Toro Rosso’s Jody Egginton: “We have learnt a few things about our car here in Canada”

Jody Egginton, Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Technical Director, admitted last Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix left him with mixed emotions after two very different results for the drivers.

However, Egginton was pleased that the team was able to learn more about the STR14 on what was a tougher weekend for the team than the previous round at the Circuit de Monaco where both drivers had finished inside the top eight.

Daniil Kvyat was able to claim the final point on offer with a tenth place finish, mainly down to a good pass on Carlos Sainz Jr. into turn one late in the day, but on the other side of the garage, an incident at the same turn on lap one broke the front wing of Alexander Albon’s STR14, ending his chances of adding to his own points tally of 2019.

“Today leaves me with mixed emotions really,” said Egginton after Sunday’s race. “On the one hand, we had a good race with Dany scoring a point following a nice little end of race battle with Stroll and Sainz.

“On the other hand, unfortunately, the opportunity for Alex to be involved in the midfield fight has ended at the start of the race with contact, necessitating a front wing change and no possibility to come back from this.”

Egginton reckons the upcoming races at the Circuit Paul Ricard and the Red Bull Ring will better suit the STR14, but even though there were some struggles at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, they were still able to learn more about the car that he hopes will be beneficial to them later in the season.

“On the team side, the guys performed well in the pit stops, the engineers managed the tyres and race strategy well and we have learnt a few things about our car here in Canada,” said Egginton.

“We now look forward to the next few races, which we expect will suit our package a bit better.”