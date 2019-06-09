Formula 1

Twelfth Place Giovinazzi: “Every Lap Gives Me More Confidence”

by Craig Venn
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Antonio Giovinazzi will start a career best twelfth for the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix, benefitting from Kevin Magnussen‘s demotion to the pit-lane for the start of the race.

Giovinazzi initially qualified thirteenth with a lap time of 1:12.136 but with Magnussen’s hefty crash late in Q2 culminating in a pit-lane start for the Dane, Giovinazzi will gain a position on the grid as he goes in search for the first points of his career.

The Canadian Grand Prix weekend didn’t get off to the best of starts for Giovinazzi with the Italian making contact with the wall during first free practice. But Giovinazzi says he’s gaining confidence with every lap of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“It was a positive qualifying session,” said Giovinazzi. “P13 is not a bad position to start and we are close to a place in the top ten.

“This is a new track for me and every lap gives me more confidence; I was improving my final lap in Q2 when the red flag stopped us.

“We’re in a good position but tomorrow’s race will be long and difficult. It’s a track where you can overtake, so strategy will be very important. We need to keep working hard to improve and come home with some points.

“We have free choice of tyres so now it’s up to us to put everything together and have a good result.”

