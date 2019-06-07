Formula 1

Vettel – Ferrari lacking grip in slowest corners

by Vince Pettit
Sebastian Vettel - Scuderia Ferrari - Canadian Grand Prix
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Former FIA Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel believes that the Scuderia Ferrari team are struggling with pace through the slower corners and still struggling with the Pirelli tyres.

After finishing the two sessions in fifth and second places, the German was in a positive mood, despite seeing his fierce rivals Mercedes-AMG Motorsport out front by nearly one second in Free Practice 1.

“It was an interesting day, the track was rather slippery at the beginning and I am convinced that it will improve throughout the weekend.” explained Vettel. “With the tyres we still struggled, especially with regards to long run performance.

With one final practice session remaining tomorrow before qualifying commences, Vettel is sure the team can turn the car around to challenge for a good position on the grid.

“There will be work in the third free practice session because having a good starting position on the grid is fundamental.

“At this moment I would say that we are not the fastest, especially on the clean lap, where our main rivals seem to have a fair margin.

“We lack grip in the slowest corner’s and the car still does not convey the sensations I would like to feel. We will try to change some adjustments to find the optimal balance that we still lack”.

Vince Pettit

