Alain Prost Steps Up to New Non-Executive Director Role within Renault F1 Team

Alain Prost has been announced as a non-executive director of the Renault F1 Team, taking on a role similar to that Niki Lauda held at Mercedes AMG Motorsport until his death earlier this year.

The four-time World Champion (1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993) has been an ambassador and advisor to Renault in recent years since the French manufacturer took over the entry from the Lotus F1 Team at the end of 2015, but his new role could offer him more scope to be involved in the Formula 1 team, although nothing has yet been confirmed in that regard.

Prost had earlier this month been appointed as a member of the board of Renault Sport Racing Ltd. following the departure of Renault Group executive Thierry Bollore, who left the Formula 1 team to take on more responsibility within the road car side of the organisation.

Speaking to Autosport, a spokesperson for the Renault F1 Team said the role of the team’s board of directors is “establishing vision, mission and values, setting strategy and structure, delegating to management, exercising accountability to shareholders and being responsible to relevant stakeholders.”

Prost joined current Cyril Abiteboul, the current team principal of the Renault F1 Team, Jerome Stoll, the company president, Renault Group financial chief Thierry Cognet and Genii boss Gerard Lopez on the board of directors following Bollore’s departure.

Prost could take up his new role for the first time at this coming weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, with the team looking to bounce back from their double retirement for Nico Hülkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo from the wet-dry German Grand Prix.