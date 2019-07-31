Albon buoyed by Toro Rosso’s past Hungaroring successes

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s Alex Albon has expressed his confidence that the Faenza squad will be able to challenge for points due to the teams recent strong run of form at the Hungaroring.

The London-born Thai driver scored the best result of his fledgling Formula 1 career at last weekend’s German Grand Prix in mixed conditions – with an incredible drive to sixth place.

The rookie, who has been linked with a potential move to Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, remains confident that his form can be continued to this weekends race in Budapest. This comes due to the fact that the Hungarian capital has played host to some of Toro Rosso’s best results in the turbo-hybrid era, with points in every visit.

In 2015, Max Verstappen placed as high as fourth, while last year Pierre Gasly finished the race in sixth. Meanwhile, points for Jean-Eric Vergne and Carlos Sainz Jr. have also come in the turbo-hybrid era.

“Historically, Hungary has suited the Toro Rosso car, which is a positive heading into the weekend, and I think we could do well here this year too,” Albon said.

Albon also continued to discuss the challenges of the Hungaroring, with the Rookie describing its challenges as difficult due to the breathless nature of the twisty track.

Albon stated, “The Hungaroring is a difficult circuit, a proper driver’s track, old-school and physically demanding with no straights where you can pause for breath.”