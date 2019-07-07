Alex Marquez Takes Moto2 Pole After Coming Through Qualifying 1

Estrella Galicia Marc VDS Moto2 rider Alex Marquez took a stunning pole, after having to come through Qualifying 1. Alex was joined by other big names in the first session, including Sam Lowes, Jonas Folger, Luca Marini, Jorge Navarro and Enea Bastianini.

Qualifying 1:

Federal Oil Gresini rider Sam Lowes and Alex Marquez both produced great laps out of the box with both riders producing a 1:24.0. Jorge Navarro then produced a stunning lap, eclipsing both rider hauling his Speed Up machine to a new lap record with a 1:23.426; This was three tenths quicker than the record set by Mattia Pasini last season.

Halfway through the session, the top four were Jorge Navarro, Sam Lowes, Luca Marini and Alex Marquez respectively, with Marco Bezzecchi showing good form on his Tech 3 RedBull KTM, sitting in fifth just +0.216 off of the top four.

As the session came to a close the top four weren’t troubled, the only change being that Alex Marquez managed to jump from fourth to second. Jonas Folger, who stands in for Khairul Idham Pawi at the SRT Petronas Team, qualified twentieth behind Marco Bezzecchi. Enea Bastianini could only manage twenty-fourth for tomorrow’s German Grand Prix.

Qualifying 2:

As Qualifying 2 got underway, it was Jorge Navarro who again put himself on top with a 1:23.944. However, with more than nine remaining, Navarro fell at the final corner putting a dent in his bid for pole position.

Lorenzo Baldasarri had a big moment coming out of turn four having a violent tank slapper, immediately after the previous championship leader decided to come back to the pits straight away.

Another big name to fall was this weekend’s fastest man so far, Brad Binder. He fell off of his RedBull KTM Ajo machine at turn three, known as Omega. Unfortunately, the damage was too serve for the South African to contribute any further, meaning he will start tomorrows race seventeenth.

Sam Lowes, who also came through Qualifying 1 could only manage thirteenth but is confident with his race pace, saying:

“I kept a consistent pace in qualifying, but without finding that one great lap. To have your quickest lap-time match the race pace is surely a good sign for tomorrow. We will be in the battle for the top-eight. I will be up there battling with riders like Navarro and Binder, who shone in qualifying. I know that I can be quick at the end of the race because I’m competitive with the used tyre, so tonight I will have a better sleep compared to last night.”

As the session came to a close, Sky VR46 rider, Luca Marini jumped up to second position with Marcel Schrotter in third for his home Grand Prix, amazingly the top two both came via the first session with Alex Marquez, emulating his brothers earlier success in MotoGP and taking pole.

With the forecast set to be unpredictable, we look forward to another excellent Moto2 encounter for tomorrow’s German Grand Prix, which will start at 11:20 UK time (12:20 local time).