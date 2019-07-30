Alfa Romeo Announces Alessandro Cinelli as New Head of Aerodynamics

Alfa Romeo Racing has announced Alessandro Cinelli as their new Head of Aerodynamics, with the former Scuderia Ferrari man replacing Jan Monchaux, who has been promoted to the role of Technical Director.

Cinelli, who has been a part of the Ferrari set-up for more than seventeen years and has worked within the aerodynamic department at Maranello, with his most recent title being that of Head of Aero Experimental Group.

He will begin his new role at Alfa Romeo on 19 August after the conclusion of the summer shut down, with Cinelli looking to build on the foundations that have been laid by the current set-up to help move the team further towards the front of the grid.

“I am really excited about my appointment at Sauber Motorsport and I am looking forward to the challenge of leading an extremely talented group of people as Head of Aerodynamics,” said Cinelli.

“I join this young team with the mission to build on the solid foundations that have already been laid and to help produce results on track. I am confident we can continue on the right direction and bring even more success to the team.”

Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur says Cinelli joins a strong aerodynamics team at Alfa Romeo and he believes the new appointment will benefit them further as they continue to make progress in Formula 1.

“I am delighted to welcome Alessandro to Sauber Motorsport and Alfa Romeo Racing,” said Vasseur. “He joins a strong aerodynamics team and we are eager to see them continue the good work that was done so far.

“The recent appointments show how we continue to strengthen our structures and represent an evolution, rather than a revolution, of the system that has helped us progress in recent years.”