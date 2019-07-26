Alfa Romeo Racing’s Vasseur – Work still to be done to ensure consistency

Team Principal for Alfa Romeo Racing, Frédéric Vasseur, has recognised how close the midfield teams have become in recent races this season, and how small margins can make the difference between a good and a bad race, stating: “how each race’s fortunes can be decided by very small but crucial factors”.

“The last three races have highlighted how close the midfield is and how each race’s fortunes can be decided by very small but crucial factors. We have scored in each of the last few rounds, which is positive, but we need to keep working hard to produce similar results in the final two races before the summer break.” he said.

He added: “I believe we are heading in the right direction and I have full confidence in the work that our people are doing, both trackside and back at HQ.”

The team have improved on their performance in the last few races, compared to where they were at the start of the season, scoring points at Circuit Paul Ricard, the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

The team are also taking the opportunity to pay tribute to Beat Zenher this weekend, their Team Manager, who joined the sport 25 years ago.

“The strength of this team is its people and we are well equipped to take on this challenge: in this regard, nobody embodies the spirit of our team more than Beat Zehnder. I wish to congratulate him on his 25 years as a team manager and I hope he will enjoy plenty more success with us going forward,” said Vassuer.

Drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi will want to keep up this form for the next couple of races, finishing in the points in Germany and Hungary, ahead of the summer break. The season resumes in Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps on September 1.