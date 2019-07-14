Alfa Romeo: “We Can Be Very Happy To Be Starting Immediately Outside The Top Ten”

Alfa Romeo Racing are optimistic ahead of the British Grand Prix as thy line-up 11th and 12th on the grid at Silverstone.

Antonio Giovinazzi outqualified team-mate Kimi Räikkönen by three hundredths of a second but both narrowly missed out on a place in the top ten shoot out.

On a positive side for Alfa Romeo, they are the lead cars that get a free choice of tyres as the failed to make it to the final part of qualifying.

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur admits they are quite happy with their qualifying despite missing out on the top ten and believes the race pace is strong enough to make up place in the race.

“You always aim as high as you can in qualifying but, all things considered, we can be very happy to be starting immediately outside the top ten.

“Our pace was very good and it would have probably warranted a place, or even two, in Q3, but the margins are so small that just a tenth can drop you out of the final shoot-out easily.

“In any case, we remain positive: our race pace was promising in practice and hopefully we can make up some places tomorrow.”

Räikkönen admits it has been a tough weekend for Alfa Romeo and does not feel there was much more speed in the car but will see in the race if he can get into the points.

“To be honest that was not what we were hoping for, but we didn’t have an awful lot more speed unfortunately.

“Overall it seems to be a difficult weekend for us, it’s not easy to get everything together.

“Everyone asks if the free tyre choice is an advantage – how do I know?

“We’ll see tomorrow.”

Giovinazzi feels there is a good chance in the race but was disappointed to make a mistake on his final lapin the second part of qualifying which may have cost him a place in the top ten.

It was a bit frustrating to miss out on Q3 for just a tenth of a second.

“I was pretty happy with my final lap in Q2 until the final corner, where I made a small mistake: when the gaps are so small, this is the price you pay.

“We wanted more but we still have a decent opportunity to have a good race.

“We have to take the positives, we get to choose our starting tyres and I think it can be an advantage.”