Alonso quells F1 return rumours

Fernando Alonso has quelled the rumours that he may be angling for a Formula 1 return in 2020, with the Spaniard revealing on his Instagram story he isn’t missing the sport in his absence.

Alonso, whose illustrious Formula 1 career began in 2001 and saw him win two world championships, has always remained open on a return to the sport, should a competitive seat became available.

However, the Spaniard has dispelled rumours linking him with potentially vacant seats, admitting that he doesn’t miss the sport and is very happy with the challenges that other disciplines of motorsport have to offer.

“The chapter I had was better than my most optimistic dreams”, said Alonso. Furthermore, When pressed on whether he missed the sport, he simply stated: “not a lot.”

Alonso also reflected upon his current escapades which have seen him win the Daytona 24 Hours in the IMSA series as well as take a second Le Mans 24 Hours win and a WEC title, with Alonso revealing he is “very happy.“

This comes in spite of the arduous ‘month of May’ that Alonso suffered, with him being the main Indy 500 ‘Bump day’ casualty at the hands of Kyle Kaiser and Juncos Racing.

With Formula 1 potentially off the table for Alonso as well as his Toyota WEC deal completed, this leaves the Spaniard free to explore other endeavours with the Dakar Rally being touted as a potential avenue once again with Toyota Gazoo Racing.