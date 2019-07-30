Andreas Mikkelsen on Rally Finland: “You Have to be Very Committed and Trust Your Pacenotes”

Andreas Mikkelsen believes he can be “back fighting at the front” on this weekend’s Rally Finland.

Mikkelsen finished third last time out in the FIA World Rally Championship on Rally Italia Sardegna and the Norwegian driver finished in the runner up position on the promotional Rally Estonia event during the series’ summer break.

He said ahead of this weekend: “When you feel comfortable there, it’s the most beautiful rally in the world – but if you don’t, it’s the worst place on earth. We want to be back fighting at the front of the pack, just as we were in Sardinia.”

“The road profiles in Finland are so different to any other rally: the surface is really hard. A lot of the roads are quite wide and it’s very fast with a lot of blind crests and jumps, so you have to be very committed and trust your pace notes.”

The Norwegian has at times looked to be struggling in the second Hyundai I20 Coupe WRC and has been previously replaced by Sebastien Loeb twice so far this season before his third-place finish in Italy.

Rally Finland begins on Thursday evening and continues throughout this weekend.