Being part of an iconic race special – Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is determined to put on a show at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, as the Monegasque continues to chase his first Formula 1 Grand Prix win.

The twenty-one year old missed out on claiming his maiden victory last time out in Austria to Max Verstappen in the final few laps of the race but remains optimistic that luck will be on his side as he prepares for one of his favourite circuits on the calendar.

Leclerc has previously won at Silverstone in FIA Formula 2 in 2017 when he took the Feature Race win for PREMA Racing. He also made his F1 Free Practice debut when he got a taste for Haas F1 Team at this track in 2016. The former Sauber driver gives his verdict on how he finds racing around the historic race track.

“I am looking forward to being back at Silverstone. It’s a track that I really like driving on,” Leclerc said

“The circuit is well-known for its fast corners which always makes it fun for all the drivers, especially in these cars which have so much downforce.”

Leclerc is currently fifth in the Drivers’ Championship, eighteen points behind his Scuderia Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel in fourth. Whilst he seeks to achieve his objectives for this weekend, being part of an “iconic” event is what he believes keeps the fans on their feet.

“The atmosphere at the Grand Prix is also fantastic and there are a lot of people supporting us, which is great. Being part of a race as iconic as this one is always something special and we will fight to make it a good one,” Leclerc added.