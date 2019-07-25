Binotto hopeful of improved performance in Germany after 2018 woes

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Team Principal Mattia Binotto has said the Italian outfit are looking for improved performance at the Hockenheimring this weekend, after the team was robbed of a victory at the circuit last year, after star driver Sebastian Vettel crashed out, losing his lead in the Championship.

The race turned quickly for Vettel, his chances of victory not being helped by the changeable conditions. With the rain falling hard, on lap 52 the German tried to turn into the Sachs curve but locked his brakes, which caused him to go straight on into the barrier. The resulting Safety Car period provided title rival Lewis Hamilton the opportunity to win the race, and take the lead in the Championship.

The race in Germany is also Vettel’s home race, something which Binotto is very conscious of, “For us, the German Grand Prix is first and foremost Sebastian’s home race. Therefore we really hope to do well at Hockenheim, especially after last year’s race here, when the win escaped us at the end of a weekend where our performance was definitely up to the task,” said Binotto.

He added that the team were not bringing any upgrades to the car, however, by reviewing the data from the British Grand Prix they were able to deepen their understand of where the car was working and what needs improvement.

“We are not bringing any specific updates, but studying the data from the last round in Silverstone has provided us with useful information in our quest to get a better understanding of our car.”