Carlos Sainz Jr.: “I will give my all to get the best result possible”

Carlos Sainz Jr. admits he is looking forward to his first British Grand Prix with the McLaren F1 Team this weekend, with the Spaniard aiming to continue his impressive run of form at Silverstone.

Sainz has scored points in five of the past six races but it has been his performances in the two most recent events at the Circuit Paul Ricard and Red Bull Ring that has impressed, with a sixth place finish in France being followed by an eighth place result in Austria despite starting at the rear of the field following an engine change grid penalty.

Heading into this weekend’s race at Silverstone, the twenty-four-year-old is ready to attack around one of Formula 1’s most special venues and one of his favourite tracks to race on.

“McLaren’s home race next!” enthused Sainz. “I’m really looking forward to this weekend. The British Grand Prix is a really special race on the F1 calendar and one of my favourite tracks.

“It’s a very quick and enjoyable circuit that creates good opportunities for close racing.”

Sainz says the team must continue their recent positive momentum, maximise their potential and grab every opportunity that comes their way if they want to maintain their excellent fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, starting this weekend in his first British Grand Prix with the Woking-based team.

“My aim for this weekend is to keep pushing on track and working closely with the team to maximise every opportunity we get,” said the Spaniard. “The gap to the other drivers and teams is very narrow and now it’s up to us to maintain it.

“I’ll be driving in the McLaren colours here for the first time and, as always, I will give my all to get the best result possible and put on a good show for all of the fans in the grandstands and at home.”