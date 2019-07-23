Chevalier joins Porsche Supercup grid for Hungary

19-year-old Hugo Chevalier will return to the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup for a one-off race at the Hungaroring next month with the Martinet by Alméras team that he races with in France.

Chevalier is currently racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup France series against some Porsche Supercup regulars including Ayhancan Güven, Florian Latorre, Gianmarco Quaresmini, and Nicolas Misslin.

The Frenchman won the opening round of the national series in Nogaro, and has picked up a further two podiums from the six races so far this season.

He is no stranger to the Supercup himself, having raced at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone last season, narrowly missing out on a top-ten finish at the British Grand Prix in 2018.

While this opportunity is a one-off, Chevalier is hopeful of being able to be on the Supercup grid again this year too, “I am focusing on the Porsche Carrera Cup France first,” the explained to The Checkered Flag, “but I would like to be able to do another round in Supercup by the end of the year.”

Getting on the Supercup grid this year in Hungary and potentially another circuit is in the long term plan, as Chevalier aims to be lining up for a full season next year.

“My goal for 2020 is to make the Supercup season, but for the moment the idea is to discover new tracks to prepare for next year. I am very excited to be involved in this extraordinary atmosphere and to be with the best drivers.

“In 2018 after being chosen as a Junior in France I won the rookie championship. This year after four races I was leading the French championship, and I fight with Güven and Latorre who are at the top in Supercup. I have to manage my qualification session to hopefully be racing ahead with them.“