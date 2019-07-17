Evans Forced to Miss Rally Finland, Greensmith to Step in

M-Sport Ford have announced Elfyn Evans will be forced to miss Rally Finland on medical grounds with Gus Greensmith stepping in to make his second World Rally Car appearance.

Evans suffered a heavy landing on last weekend’s Rally Estonia and the team have revealed he and co-driver Scott Martin are to sit out round nine of the championship as a result.

Evans said on the news: “I’m absolutely gutted to be missing Rally Finland, but we suffered a pretty heavy landing in Estonia and have been advised to sit it out and focus on making a full and quick recovery.”

“It’s a hard one to take right now, but I have to trust the advice of the experts and the team have all been really supportive. I’ll now focus on my recovery, and getting back behind the wheel as soon as possible.”

While M-Sport Ford Team Principal Richard Millener commented: ““It’s obviously a real shame for everyone not to see Elfyn and Scott in Finland, but when you’re medically advised not to contest an event that’s not something you can ignore.”

“Finland is such a physically demanding rally, and Elfyn’s fitness is our main concern. He has the full support of the team and is already focused on making a quick recovery.”

The 30-year-old is currently fourth in the Drivers Standings after the first half of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, with him taking two podium finishes in Mexico and on the Tour de Corse so far this year.

Greensmith and co-driver Elliott Edmondson will also now take part in a pre-event test this week ahead of Rally Finland, with the next round of the WRC taking place between August 1-4.