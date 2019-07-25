“Every little bit of progress helps” – Kimi Räikkönen

Kimi Räikkönen has been pleased with Alfa Romeo Racing‘s recent run of results but is adamant that there is still a lot of work to be done in order for that to keep going.

The Iceman finished eighth in the last race at Silverstone to go on a streak of three rounds in the points. The Swiss squad aim to close the gap to Renault F1 Team, as they are currently thirteen points behind the French squad in sixth position in the Constructors’ Championship.

The most experienced driver on the grid also lies eighth in the drivers standings, thirteen points off seventh place Carlos Sainz Jr. and battling race by race to catch up to the young Spaniard.

“I am happy about our recent results but there is a lot more work to do to keep scoring,” Räikkönen said. “Every little bit of progress helps when the battle is so close and, for sure, when it comes to the track we have to extract everything possible from the car.

The German Grand Prix this weekend though will mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of the appointment of Team Manager Beat Zehnder, someone who Räikkönen who had worked alongside with back in his rookie Formula 1 season with the team’s predecessors Sauber in 2001.

“Hockenheim is a good track to race on and we’ve seen some exciting racing there in the past, so hopefully it will be the case this weekend too. It will be a nice way to celebrate Beat’s career – he’s been a good friend of mine since my debut at Sauber in 2001.”