Ferrari has to Focus on Solving Race Pace Deficiencies after 2019 Struggles – Leclerc

Charles Leclerc comes to the Hockenheimring this weekend on the back of four consecutive top three finishes, but it is in Qualifying where he feels Scuderia Ferrari has made the most progress in that time.

Leclerc started and finished third last time out at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix and believes the SF90 has become a good car on a Saturday, with the ability to fight towards the front of the grid, with two pole positions already to his name in 2019 in Bahrain and Austria.

However, Leclerc feels Ferrari needs to make progress for when it truly matters on race day, with the team still seeking their first victory of the year as they head into round eleven in Germany this weekend.

“I am looking forward to Hockenheim,” said Leclerc, who’s recent results have seen him move to within three points of team-mate Sebastian Vettel in the Drivers’ Championship. “Over the past few weekends, we have made some progress in qualifying.

“Now we have to focus on the race pace because that’s where we seem to be struggling the most at the moment.”

Leclerc says the Hockenheimring circuit offers a good variety of corner types, with slow, medium and fast turns to test a driver, and he hopes to be able to be a contender for the race win there on Sunday afternoon.

“As for the circuit, it features some nice characteristics with a mixture of different corner types and straights,” said the twenty-one-year-old Monegasque.

“The last race was very exciting and fun to experience from inside the car, so I hope we can have another good one in Germany and be able to fight for the win.”