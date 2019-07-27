Formula 1

FIA Informs Drivers about Punishments for Track Limit Offences in Germany

by Paul Hensby
Credit: Xavi Bonilla / DPPI

Track limits will be closely observed during the remainder of the German Grand Prix weekend with FIA Race Director Michael Masi saying drivers will be punished if they exceed the guidelines published.

Lap times will be deleted in free practice and Qualifying if a driver was to exceed the limits of the track at either turn one or turn seventeen, the first and last turn of the Hockenheimring circuit, while time penalties could potentially be applied during the race.

Drivers have been given the leeway of running across the blue and white exit kerbs of both turns but should ‘any part of the car’ exceeds that kerb, the driver faces punishment from the stewards, with many drivers in final practice on Saturday morning finding themselves having lap times deleted as a result of exceeding track limits, including both Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

“A car will be deemed to have exceeded the Track Limits at the exit of Turn 1 if any part of the car passes to the left of the blue and white exit kerb,” said Masi in a note to all ten Formula 1 teams after Friday’s running in Germany. 

“A car will be deemed to have exceeded the Track Limits at the exit of Turn 17 if any part of the car passes to the left of the blue and white exit kerb.

“The above requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, each such case will be judged individually.   In all cases detailed above, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage.”

