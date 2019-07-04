George Russell – We need to be patient and wait for more downforce

George Russell feels that Williams Racing need to bring more upgrades to the car following a lack of downforce during the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

The team have had yet another difficult weekend, with both Russell and his team-mate Robert Kubica struggling in qualifying, being pushed out at the end of the first stage.

Russell believes that positives can be taken from the race; despite his pitlane start due to a penalty from a front wing change, he was able to overtake several cars, including that of his team-mate and Scuderia Toro Rosso‘s Daniil Kyvat. He also managed to pass Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen, and finish the race ahead of him.

“I managed to fight the Toro Rosso’s and the Haas at the beginning, hold them up for a bit and I managed to hold off Magnussen in the closing stages.” said Russell.

We’re still a long way off, but there’s a few positives in there. Those opening laps were good. I managed to take Robert and Daniil Kvyat at once, which was surprising and nice,”

The 21-year-old said he had given it everything for the entirety of the race, and was glad people had realised, but warned they now had to play the waiting game to ensure the setup of the car was as good as it possibly could be.

“I was pushing absolutely flat out every single lap, and I’m glad it was noticed. We need to be patient now and wait for some more downforce to come to the car.” he added.