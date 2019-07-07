FIA WECIMSA

Gianmaria Bruni proud after first public Porsche 911 RSR 2019 run

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Porsche 911 RSR 2019 - Goodwood Festival of Speed
Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

Factory Porsche driver Gianmaria Bruni was the lucky chosen driver from the Porsche stable to give the new 911 RSR 2019 its first public run at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed yesterday (6 July).

The culmination of two-years of development work and miles of private testing was presented to the awaiting crowds as the sun shone down on the Goodwood estate.

“I was the lucky guy, to be here in such a great event and driving our new beast, our new 911 RSR 19.” explained Bruni after the run up the hill.

Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

It wasn’t just the new 911 RSR that was making its debut on the world famous hill, Bruni was also taking part in the event for the first time, the Italian was clearly impressed with the event.

“It’s really really cool event, its an amazing event, you can see when you are doing the hillclimb that the fans they were loving it.

“I think on the first run I was just looking around and seeing the faces of the fans and they were ‘oh, what is this car?’ different colour, different sound, the exhaust on the side, they were very enthusiastic.

Talking about he legacy the outgoing Porsche 911 RSR 2017 has achieved, Bruni knows that the new car has a lot to live up to.

“It will be tough to beat the sister 2017 car because it has collected so many trophies so far and it is still racing in IMSA, so they will collect even more trophies until the end of the year.

Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

The engineers have been working really really hard and they try to analyse all of the races and data from the past to see the small area of improvement.

“Like I said, it’s always from our side that we can improve and the engineers have found what we can improve on the car. They’ve put it all together and this is the result that today was showing around the world, the new RSR 19.

“I was involved right from the beginning of the RSR 19, out to testing until the last test, so I’m really proud to be part of the Porsche family, and proud to be part of the team that have worked so hard to show this car today.”

Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

