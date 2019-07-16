Giovinazzi still unsure of cause of Silverstone spin

Antonio Giovinazzi has admitted that Alfa Romeo Racing is unsure of the cause of his crash that curtailed his British Grand Prix weekend.

The Italian, who began the weekend by outqualifying teammate Kimi Räikkönen for a third race on the bounce, was left disgruntled after the chequered flag fell on Sunday’s Grand Prix due to a mysterious crash that left the Alfa Romeo driver beached in the gravel trap at Vale.

“It is disappointing not to finish the race – something went wrong with the car and put me in the gravel but we don’t yet know what. We will investigate when the car is back,” said Giovinazzi.

Giovinazzi still took some solace from his form relative to Räikkönen, as the Italian felt points were still on the cards at Silverstone – as his teammate proved with his strong eighth-place finish. With this in mind the 25-year-old felt he could’ve followed in his teammates footsteps, adding more points to his solitary one scored in Austria.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s how racing goes. I was quite close to Kimi and we were on similar strategies, so I could have been in or close to the points, but we can still be pleased about our performance.”

Giovinazzi also found time to praise the Hinwil-based squad for making steps forward, allowing the drivers to continue to score good points for the team. As the Swiss-Italian team currently reside sixth in the constructors championship, on twenty-six points.

“We scored a good result for the team and we made another step forward. The midfield is very close so we need to keep working hard to remain there. “