Haas wouldn’t have scored double points without rain in Germany – Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen admits that the Haas F1 Team couldn’t have scored a double points finish in the 2019 German Grand Prix without the rain that caused chaos in Hockenheim.

Magnussen ran as high as second in the early stages of the race, having not made a pit-stop where the rest of the field had, but amidst the wet-weather chaos eventually crossed the finish line in tenth, one place behind his team-mate Romain Grosjean.

With both Alfa Romeo Racing cars handed post-race thirty-second penalties, Magnussen was promoted to eighth. But the Dane admits that in the drying conditions of Hockenheim, Haas “didn’t have any pace” and without the adverse weather, getting two cars into the top ten appeared to be an impossible task.

“It was a very crazy race,” said Magnussen. “It was entertaining and exciting all the way through.

“There are always hard decisions to make with all the changing weather, having to decide the tyres and so on. The way we earned the point today was to be good on the dry tyre in the mixed conditions. That’s when we made up on the opposition.

“In the dry we didn’t have any pace, so we fell back. At least we got both cars in the points, I don’t think we could have done that in the dry.”

The race wasn’t without incident for Magnussen however, with yet another coming together with team-mate Grosjean as the pair duelled for position into the turn six hairpin. Neither car was damaged, much to the relief of team principal Guenther Steiner who has fired ultimatums at both drivers for previous contact earlier in the year.

Magnussen now sits thirteenth in the drivers’ standings on eighteen points, four places and ten points ahead of Grosjean. Haas meanwhile have claimed eighth in the constructors’ standings ahead of the penalised Alfa Romeo squad.