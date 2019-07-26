Hockenheim “a cool place to be” – Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat gears up for what he hopes to be another strong weekend at the German Grand Prix for both him and Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The Russian started a lowly seventeenth on the grid in the last round at Silverstone but was able to come away with a solid ninth position to keep the Italian team on track with their rivals Alfa Romeo Racing in the Constructors fight.

This will be Kvyat’s first race at Hockenheim since 2016. In that event, he had qualified a disappointing nineteenth and finished a quiet race in fifteenth. He gives his version on what it is like to race around the current layout.

“It’s a track I like quite a lot, with some enjoyable long, high-speed corners,” Kvyat said.

“There’s an old-school vibe about it, so it’s a cool place to be. And with a long history of German drivers in F1, the race usually has a big crowd to create a great atmosphere.”

The twenty-five year old sits fourteenth in the Drivers’ Championship with twelve points, one behind nearest rival Sergio Pérez. Kvyat’s team Toro Rosso are tied on points with Pérez’s squad Racing Point F1 Team but on count back it is the Silverstone-based outfit who remain ahead in eighth.

The Russian has also failed to make it out of Q1 in the last three events, unlike the first seven of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.