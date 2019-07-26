Formula 1

Hockenheim “a cool place to be” – Daniil Kvyat

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Daniil Kvyat - Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda at the 2019 Formula 1 British Grand Prix - Silverstone - Free Practice 3
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Daniil Kvyat gears up for what he hopes to be another strong weekend at the German Grand Prix for both him and Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The Russian started a lowly seventeenth on the grid in the last round at Silverstone but was able to come away with a solid ninth position to keep the Italian team on track with their rivals Alfa Romeo Racing in the Constructors fight.

This will be Kvyat’s first race at Hockenheim since 2016. In that event, he had qualified a disappointing nineteenth and finished a quiet race in fifteenth. He gives his version on what it is like to race around the current layout.

“It’s a track I like quite a lot, with some enjoyable long, high-speed corners,” Kvyat said.

“There’s an old-school vibe about it, so it’s a cool place to be. And with a long history of German drivers in F1, the race usually has a big crowd to create a great atmosphere.” 

The twenty-five year old sits fourteenth in the Drivers’ Championship with twelve points, one behind nearest rival Sergio Pérez. Kvyat’s team Toro Rosso are tied on points with Pérez’s squad Racing Point F1 Team but on count back it is the Silverstone-based outfit who remain ahead in eighth.

The Russian has also failed to make it out of Q1 in the last three events, unlike the first seven of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Related articles

Red Bull car needs “fine-tuning” before German GP...

Temperatures Still Causing Mercedes Problems But Team Hoping...

Mercedes Could Loan Out Esteban Ocon For One...

German GP: Leclerc fastest in second practice, Gasly...

Barcelona Clears Speculation Over Future Of Spanish Grand...

Vettel kickstarts home race quickest in First Free...

Alfa Romeo Racing’s Vasseur – Work still to...

Albon on German GP – It’s what I...

Binotto hopeful of improved performance in Germany after...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More