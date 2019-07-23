Hockenheimring “One of the best circuits for overtaking” – Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez prepares for one of his most successful circuits in his career at Hockenheim for the German Grand Prix this weekend. The Mexican has finished each of his four Formula 1 races at this track inside the top ten including his highest position of sixth in 2012.

The Racing Point F1 Team driver had also competed at this circuit for Barwa Addax Team during the 2010 GP2 Series, finishing second in the Feature Race before triumphing in the Sprint Race later that weekend.

Pérez is very keen to get his weekend up and running and discusses his time living in Germany during his earlier years of racing in single-seaters before his leap up to F1.

“We usually see good racing at Hockenheim. There are a few places where you can overtake – such as the hairpin – and I enjoy driving there,” Perez said analytically.

“It’s probably one of the best circuits for overtaking and the newest parts of the lap are really wide. You sometimes see cars going three or four wide on the approach to turn six and with such a big run-off area it’s often worth taking a risk to overtake.



“Racing in Germany brings back the memories of when I used to live there. I was very young – having just moved from Mexico – and it was my first experience of living abroad and racing single-seaters.

“Those days were really good fun and I was living not too far away from Hockenheim. I still have friends in the area and I remember how much I enjoyed the German food.”

The twenty-nine year old had a difficult race last time out at Silverstone. A collision with Nico Hülkenberg after the Safety Car restart wrecked his race completely and crossed the finishing line in seventeenth and last place.

He is content that Racing Point can have a better weekend in Hockenheim and put themselves in a position to bag some important points and end a personal run of six races without scoring.



“I hope Germany will be a turning point in our season,” Pérez added. “I’ve been unlucky lately, especially in Silverstone last week where we deserved to get a decent result.

“I believe we can make some good steps with the car before the summer break and hopefully our luck will change too. I believe in the work we are doing and I know it’s just a matter of time until we get back to where we belong – scoring points.”