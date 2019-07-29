Horner Believes Verstappen Made German Victory By Keeping His Head

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner described Max Verstappen’s German Grand Prix victory as “unbelievable.”

The Dutchman drove an almost faultless race to secure a second win of the season to follow up his triumph in Austria two races ago.

The conditions at the Hockenheimring were ever changing with Verstappen making five pitstops on his way to victory and using four of the five available tyre compounds during the race and Horner praised him for keeping his head during the wet conditions.

“What an unbelievable performance from Max and the Team today and it took five pit stops to win that race.

“Max kept his head in tricky conditions, he had great pace when he needed it and he made that win happen.”

Scuderia Toro Rosso secured only their second podium finish in their history thanks to Daniil Kvyat and Horner was quick to praise Honda and the Red Bull junior team for their performance this weekend.

“It’s fantastic for Honda to see two engines and both teams on the podium, and a massive congratulations go to Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, who also became a father last night.

“The pit stop crew were unbelievable today and that was the reason for sending our Chief Mechanic, Phil Turner, up to collect the Constructors’ Trophy as he did an amazing job.

Pierre Gasly failed to see the chequered flag after hitting the back of Alexander Albon in the final couple of laps forcing him to retire but Horner still believes the Frenchman will bounce back.

“For Pierre, it was a shame as he had sections of the race that were going really well for him and it looked like he would finish in the top five, but it wasn’t to be.

“He had an incident with Albon late in the race which I’ve only briefly seen, but thankfully both of them were unhurt and Pierre will bounce back.”