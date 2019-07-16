Formula 1

“It wasn’t the easiest weekend but we will happily take the points” – Kimi Räikkönen

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Kimi Räikkonen - Alfa Romeo Racing at the 2019 Formula 1 British Grand Prix - Silverstone - Race
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Kimi Räikkönen found that his Alfa Romeo Racing car was “lacking a bit of straight line speed” during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Despite this, he was pleased to cross over the finish line to score some much needed points for the team.

The Finn qualified just outside the top ten alongside his team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi and was fighting at the lower end of the points for the majority of the Grand Prix. His cause was helped when his Italian team-mate had spun into the gravel to bring out the Safety Car.

That brought the field back together and after the collision between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, along with Lando Norris having to make a second pit stop, Räikkönen found himself in ninth before overtaking Alexander Albon in the closing stages to come away with four points from Silverstone.

“Eighth is a positive result. My car was handling quite nicely around the corners today, but we were lacking a bit of straight line speed,” Räikkönen said.

“At the end I was fighting to keep the Toro Rosso of Kvyat behind by trying to stay in the DRS window of the car in front of me. It wasn’t the easiest weekend but we will happily take the points.”

The thirty-nine year old’s result moves him up to eighth in the Drivers’ Championship on twenty-five points. Alfa Romeo’s tally keeps them in sixth in the Constuctors battle, thirteen points behind Renault F1 Team and seven ahead of Racing Point F1 Team and Toro Rosso Honda.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Related articles

Norris achieved the maximum despite non-score at Silverstone

Vettel on Verstappen British GP incident – It...

British Grand Prix “A Weekend To Forget” For...

Toro Rosso “Couldn’t Touch The Car” As Albon...

Nico Hülkenberg: “All The Setbacks Added Up And...

Kvyat “Clicked With The Car”, Goes Seventeenth To...

Ferrari ‘Still have Work to do’ after Silverstone...

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “It was exciting to see...

Ricciardo content with Renault F1’s performance in British...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More