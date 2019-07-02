John Holtger participates in SST test, to make series debut during summer

Off-road racer John Holtger will make his Stadium Super Trucks début in a to-be-announced race over the summer. Until then, he spent time at SST headquarters in Charlotte testing a truck on Tuesday.

“Holtger, from Wisconsin, is only 14yo and has competed in Mod Karts, Legends and UTV racing,” the series Twitter posted. “Holtger plans to make his SST debut sometime this summer.”

Hailing from Abrams, Wisconsin, Holtger competes in a variety of off-road series in the region, including the Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League and Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series‘ Modified Kart division, and won the former’s Mod Kart championship in 2018. He made his return to the Midwest League in June 2019 at Crandon International Off-Road Raceway in the Mod Kart and Sportsman Side-by-Side (SXS) divisions, winning races in both. In LOORRS’ Mod Karts, he is currently third in the standings.

Although Holtger’s first race has yet to be revealed, it is possible that the Wisconsinite’s début will come in his home state at Road America in August. The series also has races scheduled at Honda Indy Toronto and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course over the summer months.

Holtger shared video of the test on Facebook:

Had the opportunity to go to North Carolina to do some testing with Stadium Super Trucks!! What an awesome experience! 👊🏁 Posted by John Holtger Racing on Tuesday, 2 July 2019

Various other drivers will also participate in test sessions, as revealed on Twitter in late June: