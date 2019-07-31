Kris Meeke Believes “The Car Feels Incredible” Ahead of Rally Finland

Kris Meeke says the Toyota Yaris WRC he will drive on this weekend’s Rally Finland “feels incredible on those roads.”

Meeke makes his first appearance in Finland for the Japanese manufacturer since his move from Citroen at the beginning of 2019 and the 2016 winner of the event can’t wait for the second half of the season to get underway.

Speaking earlier this week, Meeke said: “Rally Finland is definitely one of my favourite events with some special memories for me, and I’m really looking forward to taking it on with the Yaris WRC. Finland is where I got my first taste of this car, and we tested there again last week, and the car always feels incredible to drive on those roads.”

“It was developed in Finland and we’ve seen in the last two years just how strong it can be on this rally. I think that everyone in the team is feeling confident about the second part of the season, and hopefully we can kick-start that with a great result in Finland. I’m going to be at a bit of a disadvantage because a lot of the route will be new for me, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

The Northern Irish driver currently sits in sixth in the Drivers Standings’ after the first half of the season and so far has a best result of fourth back on Rally Argentina as he continues his first full season for the team.

Rally Finland takes place this weekend with daily updates on The Checkered Flag.