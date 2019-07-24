Formula 1

Kubica looking forward to return to challenging Hockenheim

by Harry Slade
Robert Kubica has stated that he is very excited to return to the challenging Hockenheim circuit for the first time in nine years with the ROKit Williams Racing team this weekend.

Kubica, who scored on his most recent visit to the German circuit back in 2010 with the Renault F1 Team when he came home seventh, has praised the Hockenheim circuit in its current modernised guise, with particulair praise being given to the challenging nature of the circuit.

The Pole continued to explain that the mixture of high-speed and low-speed corners creates a challenging contrast that will create a great challenge for team and driver respectively.

“It’s been a long time since I have driven at Hockenheim. It is a challenging track with a mixture of low and high-speed corners,” said Kubica.

The 34-year old also admitted his excitement at the potential upgrades his Williams team are bringing to the Hockenheimring. As Kubica aims to aide Williams in their quest to return to Formula 1’s midfield.

Kubica stated, “I am looking forward to driving there and to test new items on the car.

The One-time Grand Prix winner continued to talk up Williams’ improvements, with the Pole believing that if they can continue their progression from Silverstone that they will be in good stead as they head into Germany and further ahead into the summer break.

He stated, “I am looking forward to driving there and to test new items on the car. We hope to gain some pace and if the car handles well like it did at Silverstone, then we will have some fun.”

