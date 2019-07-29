Kubica scores for Williams in Germany, claims points interval record

Robert Kubica and Williams Racing are finally on the scoreboard in 2019 courtesy of a tenth place finish in the wet 2019 German Grand Prix.

Kubica has suffered with the slow and uncompetitive FW42 since making his much anticipated comeback to Formula 1 at the start of the year. Neither he nor rookie team-mate George Russell have looked like challenging the top ten all season but as others faltered in the chaos of the mixed conditions in Hockenheim, Kubica finished twelfth, later promoted to tenth following post-race penalties for both Alfa Romeo Racing cars.

The single point had been destined for Russell, who headed Kubica throughout the race but a late mistake from Russell saw Kubica claim the position. Despite chasing his team-mate all year, Kubica’s single point is Williams’ first of the year and comes nine years since he last raced in a wet Formula 1 race.

“It was a crazy race today and track conditions were very slippery,” said Kubica. “I managed to bring the car home with no mistakes which is the most important thing.

“Although racing in wet and changeable conditions isn’t new for me, it’s been nine years since I last experienced it in a Formula One car and it certainly refreshed my memory.”

Kubica gained more than just a point in Germany however with the Pole also claiming the record for the longest interval between scoring championship points; eight years, eight months and fourteen days had passed since Kubica finished fifth in the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last time he appeared in the points.

Kubica sits nineteenth in the drivers’ standings on one points, ahead only of his team-mate and equal on points with Antonio Giovinazzi, who’s post-race thirty-second penalty dropped him from eighth to thirteenth in Germany.

Williams meanwhile, remain last in the constructors’ championship, twenty-five points behind Alfa Romeo and the Haas F1 Team.