Kvyat Hoping For “Big Crowd” To Create “Great” Silverstone Atmosphere

Daniil Kvyat admits Silverstone is a special place for him as Formula One heads to the United Kingdom for the British Grand Prix.

The Russian had his first taste of a Formula One car when testing for Scuderia Toro Rosso six years ago.

Kvyat arrives at Silverstone on the back of two eliminations in the first part of qualifying and failed to score points in both of those races in France and Austria.

The Toro Rosso driver admits he is like the majority of the grid that love Silverstone and believes it is a circuit where you can enjoy driving to the maximum.

“Like most drivers, I like Silverstone quite a lot.

“It’s a classic circuit and a cool track where you can really enjoy driving a Formula 1 car to its maximum.”

With the British Grand Prix weekend heading for another sell out, Kvyat says that will help make it a great atmosphere as he hopes for a strong weekend.



“I like classic races like the British GP, there’s always a very big crowd which makes for a great atmosphere.

“Silverstone is also where I first tested a Formula 1 car – a Toro Rosso – back in 2013.

“It was one of the most special days of my life!”