McLaren has a strong day around Silverstone despite the strong wind

McLaren F1 Team had a good start to the weekend at their home track of Silverstone. However, the laying of the new tarmac in the second resurfacing of the track and the wind, it played a large part in the session of the two drivers.

Lando Norris, got his first day of his home Grand Prix, as it was his first run as a Formula 1 driver at the British Grand Prix. He managed a eleventh place with a time of 1:29.170 in the first session which was topped my Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. The Brit, thought he had struggled during the day calling the two sessions “tricky“

Norris spoke after the two session: “Tricky sessions today. The wind is quite gusty, which makes the car quite unpredictable. It’s easy to make mistakes in a few of the corners. The new tarmac seems to be getting better in some ways but there are still some bumps and small things here and there that can catch you out.“

His Free Practice two was more positive, as he took a time of 1:27.546, which gave him the title of best of the rest for that session, as he split the two Red Bull’s of Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen to come out the session sixth.

Norris’ teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. had a positive day, even though hard conditions were at play. He finished the two sessions of free practice within the top ten both times. Free Practice 1 saw 1m29.162s giving him tenth place in front of his teammate. While Free Practice 2, confirmed the best of the rest status for the British team as Sainz took seventh place with a time of 1:27.987.

Sainz spoke about the two sessions: “It’s been a good day for the team. Another strong Friday making it to the top 10 in both sessions, so happy with that because it’s always encouraging.“

“The team at the factory have been pushing hard and we’ve managed to bring a couple of upgrades here. They are still to be evaluated after today’s sessions, but they seemed to work properly. We need to look carefully into the data gathered today if we want to perform at a high level tomorrow, so no time to waste.”

Performance Director, Andrea Stella, talked of how “busy” the day was for the team, as they brought different upgrades to the track to improve for the race.

Stella said: “As usual, Friday is a busy day and we tried some new parts, which we still have to evaluate properly. Once we have completed that analysis, we will make a call on how we progress with both cars for tomorrow.”

Stella said it had been overall a positive day, as the team placed best of the rest, which is where they want to seemingly be right now: “Overall, it’s been a positive day as we could go through our programme without problems or delays. We collected a lot of data that we will analyse overnight, and hopefully be able to improve the balance of the car and get the maximum out of this important weekend for our team.”