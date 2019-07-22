McLaren Has ‘Clear Areas to Work On’ Despite Recent Positive Results – Seidl

The McLaren F1 Team is on a good run of form of late, but Team Principal Andreas Seidl says there is no room for any complacency in Formula 1, with the need for improvements always present.

The team has seen one of its drivers finish sixth in each of the past three Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz Jr. in France and Great Britain, and Lando Norris in Austria, but there is still room for improvements, particularly with the gap to the leading three teams as big as it is.

With a double-header coming up starting this weekend at the Hockenheimring in Germany, Seidl says it is important McLaren keeps its focus and pushes hard right up until the August shutdown, which comes mere days after the following weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

“We’ve had some positive results in the last few races, but we know there is no room for complacency if we want to keep moving forward and there are always improvements to be made,” said Seidl.

“The race at Silverstone proved how close the midfield teams are. Despite the good result at the British Grand Prix, there are still clear areas to work on and we aim to make progress at every single race.

“Heading into the final back-to-back before the summer break, it’s important that we keep our focus during this busy period and push right up until the factory shutdown in August.”

Seidl insists the team remains motivated to give both Sainz and Norris as good a car as possible in order to further consolidate their position in the championship, sitting as they do fourth, twenty-one-points clear of the Renault F1 Team.

“From a team perspective, we remain motivated towards giving Carlos and Lando the best possible tools for them to do their job,” insisted Seidl. “It’s a collective effort that starts back at the factory and ends at the track when we send our cars out on race day, and we’re always looking at how we can improve.”

It will be Seidl’s first home Grand Prix since taking up his position at McLaren earlier this year, and he hopes the event can secure its future on the calendar sooner rather than later, much like Silverstone did for the British Grand Prix earlier this month.

“It will be a special moment for me as we head to my home country,” said Seidl. “Germany has many motorsports fans who deserve to see a good race and I hope the future of the event can be secured soon.”