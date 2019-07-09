McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “We want to keep getting better and better at each race”

Andreas Seidl says the McLaren F1 Team remain focussed and motivated as they look for another double point’s finish this weekend at the home of British Motorsport, Silverstone.

Both Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris have scored points in the last two Grand Prix, with a sixth place finish for the former in France before the latter equalled that result in the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago to ensure they arrive at this weekend’s British Grand Prix seventh and eighth in the Drivers’ Championship standings.

Seidl, the team principal of the Woking-based outfit, says the team come into Silverstone on a high after the positive results in France and Austria, but everyone knows there is still plenty of work to do in order to improve further and challenge for podiums and wins.

“A home race is always a special occasion and this weekend is no different – I’m looking forward to experiencing my first with McLaren,” said Seidl. “We come into Silverstone after a run of positive performances but knowing that there are areas where we can improve.

“We want to keep getting better and better at each race and that requires a lot of work from the team both trackside and back at the factory. As always, we are focussed and motivated to work towards that goal.”

Seidl is happy that many of those who work back in McLaren’s factory will be circuit side this weekend to watch the race and see just how the hard work they are putting in is reaping rewards as the team bid to consolidate their fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“I know that there will be plenty of the guys and girls from the factory in the grandstands this weekend, and it’s great they will get the opportunity to see the result of their hard work out on track,” added Seidl.

“This team also has the support of a dedicated fan base and I’m looking forward to seeing many of them in the McLaren grandstand over the weekend. We’re all excited to get the weekend started.”