Nico Hülkenberg: “All The Setbacks Added Up And Cost Us” At Silverstone

Nico Hülkenberg says the 2019 British Grand Prix “seemed to go away” from him as a frantic race for the German saw him finish tenth, exactly where he started.

Hülkenberg started the race three positions behind team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, the first time the German had been bested by a team-mate in qualifying at Silverstone. He gained a position from Alexander Albon at the start of the race but was one of a handful of drivers to pit before the fortuitous safety car period, losing out to the likes of Carlos Sainz Jr.

At the safety car restart, Hülkenberg was hit by Sergio Pérez and lost position to Kimi Räikkönen, dropping him to twelfth. He would gain two positions when Lando Norris and Sebastian Vettel dropped down the order but when he “had to go into an engine limp mode for a couple of seconds” Hülkenberg lost tenth place to Daniil Kvyat, only to gain it once again two laps from the end by passing Alexander Albon who’s tyres had reached the end of their life span.

“It was hard work out there today and we’re disappointed not to be higher than tenth,” said Hülkenberg. “The race just seemed to go away from us.

“Our strategy could have been smarter, I was hit at the Safety Car restart and lost a place there and then near the end I had to go into an engine limp mode for a couple of seconds which again put me back.

“It was just one of those Sundays where all the setbacks added up and cost us.

“It’s positive to have both cars back in the points, but we’ll regroup and review a few things to put ourselves in a better position for the next race.”

The single point gained for Hülkenberg at Silverstone keeps him eleventh in the drivers’ standings, now five points behind his Ricciardo, who finished seventh at Silverstone.